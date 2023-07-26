Simu Liu who was recently seen alongside Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling in the hit film Barbie has a YouTube channel! (Who Knew?!) The actor who made his own YouTube in March of this year has released his very first music video for a song titled "Don't". In the touching video which is in black and white, Simu seems to be singing to a person that he saw in a "crowded room". His lyrics talk about how he wishes he had gone over and told that person to not give up because somebody is rooting for them. Speaking more on the person he's singing about, it seems as though they were struggling with figuring out who they are or found it difficult to fit in. Barbie: Simu Liu Reveals How All Ken Actors Developed Their 'Ken-ergy' To Bond Together.

Watch Simu's Video for Don't:

