As per reports, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie crossed $600 million at the worldwide box office. The fantasy drama has reached more than half a billion in nine days. Greta Gerwig's movie has been a critical and commercial success. It has received positive reviews from critics, who have praised the film's humour and performances. Barbie Box Office Collection Day 4: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig’s Film Mints $188.12 Million in USA.

Check Out Barbie's Box Office Collection Here:

‘BARBIE’ crossed $600M at the worldwide box office. Areas our review: https://t.co/pZugAJKVx0 pic.twitter.com/nMLG13ZJPN — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) July 28, 2023

Check Out Barbie Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)