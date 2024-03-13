Get ready for a thrilling ride! Jennifer Lopez blasts onto the scene in the new Netflix sci-fi film Atlas. The recently released trailer showcases Lopez as Atlas Shepherd, a brilliant data analyst harbouring a deep distrust of AI. Tasked with capturing a renegade robot from her past, the mission takes a dangerous turn, forcing Atlas to rely on the very technology she fears to save humanity. Mark your calendars, as Atlas premieres on Netflix on May 24. The cast of the movie also includes Simu Liu, Sterling K Brown, among others. Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour OTT Release: Here's When and Where to Watch the Musical Film Online! m

Watch Atlas Trailer:

Jennifer Lopez is Atlas. Premiering May 24. pic.twitter.com/0AzensQORr — Netflix (@netflix) March 13, 2024

