Jeremy Renner graced the stage of the People's Choice Awards 2024 as a presenter to hand out awards. His appearance at the award ceremony occurred amidst the Avengers actor's year-long recovery following the snowplough incident at the beginning of 2023. Renner expressed as he took to the stage, "I gotta say, it feels good to be back. This year's been a heck of a journey, and I'm happy I get to be here with you, the fans; you guys are the best." People's Choice Awards 2024 Complete Winners List: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Billie Eilish Take Away the Big Wins!

Jeremy Renner At 2024 People's Choice Awards:

Jeremy Renner presents the first award of the night #PCAs pic.twitter.com/Pr1z4Ds9OF — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 19, 2024

