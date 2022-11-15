Sr is the upcoming documentary that will showcase about Robert Downey Sr’s life and career. It also chronicles the emotional bond between the father and son duo, Robert Downey Sr and Robert Downey Jr. The emotional trailer gives glimpses of the maverick filmmaker’s phenomenal journey and his final days with family. The documentary helmed by Chris Smith is all set to be premiered on Netflix on December 2. Netflix Buys Robert Downey Sr Documentary After Its World Premiere at the Telluride Film Festival.

Watch The Trailer Of The Documentary Sr Below:

