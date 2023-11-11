Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are rumoured to be the hot new couple. Although they have not spoken about their relationship, the two have been spotted together on numerous occasions. The rumoured couple was spotted walking holding hands as they exited the Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Fans present at the venue are seen cheering and clicking pictures on spotting Taylor and Travis together. Take a look at the videos that have surfaced online. Travis Kelce Is Set To Join Beau Taylor Swift in Argentina for the Eras Tour Concert - Reports.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift out together in Argentina recently! 🥹✨ pic.twitter.com/atXRAOE4f4 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) November 11, 2023

Rumoured Couple In Buenos Aires

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in Buenos Aires, Argentina. pic.twitter.com/HrhbLLuVjV — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 11, 2023

