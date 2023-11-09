Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, Travis Kelce, is poised for an unexpected move. According to a Page Six report, Kelce plans to jet off to Argentina to join his beau, pop sensation Taylor Swift, during her highly anticipated Eras Tour concert. The NFL player's decision to support Swift on her musical journey in South America fuels speculation about their burgeoning romantic relationship. Kelce's leap across continents reflects their deepening connection, hinting at a blossoming chapter in the high-profile pair's love story. Taylor Swift Enjoys NYC Dinner As Boyfriend Travis Kelce Plays Football in Germany (See Pics).

