Bringing your own food to places! Some people may consider it rude and some people may see it as a safety measure in case they don't like what's served where they go. Maybe that is what Teyana Taylor thought when she decided to bring her own Chick-fil-A to the Met Gala. Keke Palmer had shared a photo of the meal served back in 2021 on social media which went viral. This year, Pusha T shared photos of Teyana's Chick-fil-A meal saying "@teyanataylor is embarrassing me. She bought @chicfilausa to the #MetGala". Met Gala 2023: Jackson Wang Makes His Debut on the Red Carpet Covered in Louis Vuitton and Twitterati Are Losing Their Minds.

Keke Palmer's Viral Pics in 2021 and Teyana's Meal

Pusha T reveals that Teyana Taylor brought food from Chick-fil-A with her to the #MetGala. The meals served at the event went viral in 2021 after Keke Palmer shared a photo of her plate. pic.twitter.com/ob5MMOvMQ0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)