The moment has arrived as the much-anticipated Met Gala 2025 look has finally been unveiled, and it roars royalty! Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dandy’ Met Gala 2025 debut is classy, iconic and as charming as it should be. Dressed in Sabyasachi, SRK’s ensemble subtly connects the shared histories of Black and Indian dandyism. His look featured a floor-length black wool coat, complemented with several bold accessories, including a large sparkling ‘K’ dangling from a chain and a gem-encrusted tiger head cane. Underneath it, Bollywood’s Badshah wore a black silk shirt, left open at the chest, paired with tailored superfine wool trousers. A pleated satin kamarbandh cinches the waist, adding structure to the tailored fitting. His classic all-black Sabyasachi look effortlessly made heads turn.

Shah Rukh Khan at Met Gala 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

SRK Roars Royalty at the Met!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

The Iconic Pose!

only shahrukh khan can manage to serve looks anytime anywhere #MetGala #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 pic.twitter.com/XVqZPUUJYd — Urban Secrets 🤫 (@stiwari1510) May 5, 2025

Classy!

