Many celebs like Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, Penelope Cruz and more stunned with their appearances at the 2023 Met Gala, and one of them was definitely Jackson Wang. The Korean singer arrived at the event covered in Louis Vuitton in a cropped embellished jacket paired with skinny-fit pants. His wore gloves and sunglasses as an homage to Karl Lagerfeld's signature look, and his brown and grey hair was in a parted messy do. Here is how fans reacted. Met Gala 2023 Best Dressed: Kim Kardashian, Rihanna & Others Whose Remarkable Styling Impressed Us.

View Jackson's Look Here:

Jackson Wang has arrived at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/kAQ0CPkzss — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 1, 2023

View Fans Reactions:

JACKSON WANG AND ELLE FANNING IN ONE FUCKING FRAME IM GOING INSANEEEEpic.twitter.com/37Y7igoJbC — 𝒛 (@badbacky) May 1, 2023

