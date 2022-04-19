The Batman released digitally and fans have access to deleted scenes and extras from the movie now. Currently one of the deleted scenes from the film involving Oswald Cobblepot and Selina Kyle are making the rounds on internet. The scene in question takes place right before Selina goes undercover and features Penguin talking about how the city will be his very soon.

Watch The Deleted Scene Below:

The Batman deleted scene featuring Selina Kyle and Oz! The high-quality version is now available on iTunes Extras. pic.twitter.com/232tEPM0Bb — The Art of The Batman (@thebatfilm) April 18, 2022

