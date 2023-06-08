After the success and the good word-of-mouth for The Flash, Andy Muschietti was recently said to be directing the upcoming Batman film, The Brave and the Bold for DC Studios. However, it looks like Muschietti is currently just the top choice to direct the film as no deal with him has been made due to the ongoing writers' strike. The Brave and the Bold: The Flash Director Andy Muschietti to Helm the Batman Film for DC Studios - Reports.

Check Out the Reports:

Andy Muschietti is confirmed to be the top choice to direct ‘BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD’. No formal commitment is expected to be made until after the writers strike. (Source: https://t.co/raTyzXUwPw) pic.twitter.com/tDoHDkj7Yu — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 7, 2023

