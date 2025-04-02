Hollywood actor Val Kilmer, best known for his role as Bruce Wayne in Batman Forever (1995), Jim Morrison in The Doors (1991), Top Gun (1986) and Tombstone (1993) died at the age of 65. The actor passed away in Los Angeles on Tuesday (April 2). His daughter Mercedes Kilmer revealed pneumonia as his cause of death. She also told The New York Times that the actor was diagnosed with throat cancer n 2014 and had recovered. Manoj Bharathiraja Dies at 48: Kamal Haasan, Khushbu Sundar, Venkat Prabhu and Other Kollywood Celebs Mourn Actor-Director’s Passing.

Van Kilmer No More

