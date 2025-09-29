Mahindra kickstarted the deliveries of its BE 6 Batman Edition, handing over 16 vehicles to customers at a grand event in Mumbai. The celebration was attended by over 100 guests and featured actors Sunny Singh and Aakanksha Singh, adding star presence to the evening. The specially curated Batman-inspired setup created a memorable experience for families. Children enjoyed themed activities while parents celebrated the pride of owning this limited-edition eSUV. Each customer also received a customised Batman hamper from Warner Bros., making the occasion even more special. With this milestone, Mahindra marks the beginning of an exclusive journey for its Batman Edition owners. PM E-DRIVE: MHI Issues Operational Guidelines for EV Charging Station Under Subsidy Scheme With INR 2,000 Crore Outlay.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Deliveries Commenced in India

This wasn’t just a delivery. It was a moment etched in memory. Mumbai got its Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition, delivered in style. A spectacle worthy of the legend.#MahindraElectricOriginSUVs #MahindraBE6 #BE6 #MahindraBE6BatmanEdition #UnlimitLove pic.twitter.com/4Cyy5ZkObx — Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs (@mahindraesuvs) September 29, 2025

