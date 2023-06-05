It looks like DC Studios might have just found its director for The Brave and the Bold, and reports by One Take News and BigScreenLeaks on Twitter indicate that its going to be none other than Andy Muschietti himself. Best known for directing the It films and the The Flash, Muschietti will reportedly be helming the Batman film after directing Michael Keaton as the character in the upcoming Ezra Miller-starrer. James Gunn's DC Lineup: Batman, Superman, Green Lantern and More - Check Out All Movies and Series Part of 'Chapter 1 - Gods & Monsters' (Watch Video).

Check Out the Reports:

The rumors are true! I've been able to confirm with multiple sources that Andy Muschietti will be directing THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD for DC Studios. Muschietti is now the third director attached to a DCU project, along with James Gunn and James Mangold. https://t.co/1B3dS8u14C — Big Screen Leafs has THE PASSION™️ (@bigscreenleaks) June 5, 2023

