Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition is launched in India. It is a 300-unit limited-edition version of the BE 6, inspired by the iconic superhero, Batman. BE 6 Batman Edition features and includes a custom welcome animation on the infotainment screen. Several Batman emblems are placed across the car, from the front quarter panels to the rear windshield. The SUV comes in a Satin Black body with Alchemy Gold accents for a bold look. The interior of the vehicle features a charcoal leather instrument panel with an Alchemy Gold-accented steering wheel. The suspension and brake callipers are also painted in gold. Mahindra has introduced the BE 6 Batman Edition with carpet lamps that project the Bat emblem logo from The Dark Knight Trilogy. BE 6 Batman Edition bookings will open on August 23, 2025, with a token amount of INR 21,000. The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition price in India is INR 27.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers opting for a home charger will need to pay extra for the 7.2kW charger priced at INR 50,000 and the 11.2kW charger at INR 75,000. Volvo EX30 Launch in India Likely in September; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming Electric Mid-Size SUV.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition

