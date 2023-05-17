The Creator is a fresh new movie all set to make its debut on September 29 Hollywood. It is a sci-fi drama that gives you a glimpse into what it's like when AI and humans begin a war causing mass destruction. John David Washington and Madeleine Yuna Voyles star in pivotal roles. The Piano Lesson: John David Washington, Samuel L Jackson to Headline Netflix's Adaptation of the Popular Broadway Play!

Watch The Creator's First Glimpse:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)