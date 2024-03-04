Taylor Swift's blockbuster concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), is set to begin streaming on Disney+ on March 14 at 9 p.m. GMT (6 p.m. PT). Swifties worldwide eagerly anticipate this event, which was announced in early February. The Disney+ version of the film will feature the concert in its entirety for the first time, adding the song "Cardigan" and four acoustic songs not previously included in either the theatrical or VOD versions. Taylor shared the trailer of her Eras Tour and shared the information. BLACKPINK's Lisa and Taylor Swift Click Fun Pics Backstage at Eras Tour Show in Singapore.

Watch The Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) Trailer:

I’m delighted to tell you that you’ll be able to watch Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (My Version) a few hours earlier than expected! Experience the ENTIRE concert film for the first time ever, beginning to end, including “cardigan” and FOUR new acoustic songs on @DisneyPlus… pic.twitter.com/lxiALKzmN1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 4, 2024

