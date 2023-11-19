The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes secured a $19.1M Friday opening, aligning closely with earlier projections. Industry estimates anticipate a weekend debut in the $44M-$46M range, slightly below the initial $50M+ projection. Despite comparisons to The Marvels, which posted a franchise low for the Marvel Cinematic Universe at $46.1M, Songbirds and Snakes isn't necessarily deemed a misfire. The Hunger Games - The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Rachel Zegler and Hunter Schafer's Film.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes BO Update

[Video] Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Anisha Padukone at the Cricket World Cup Final pic.twitter.com/R8zP63Xn8w — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) November 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)