The intriguing trailer of Scott Cooper's feature film The Pale Blue Eye is out and it seems a promising murder mystery movie set in the 1830s, The film follows Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), as a detective who gets a case to solve at the West Point military academy. The Pale Blue Eye releases in select theatres on December 23 and on Netflix on January 6. Wednesday: Jenna Ortega’s ‘The Addams Family’ Spinoff Becomes the Third Most-Watched English Language Series in Netflix’s History.

The Pale Blue Eye Trailer

