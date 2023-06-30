The Summer I Turned Pretty is all set to make its return with the second season. Starring Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney, this new season will show Conrad and Jeremiah fight over Belly’s heart in this love triangle. But apart from the chaotic romantic life, Susannah’s (Rachel Blanchard) beloved house is also threatened by an unexpected visitor. Watch the glimpse below and see how Belly and gang teams up to save the house and also how with whom Belly decides to have a future. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 is all set to premiere on Prime Video on July 14. The Summer I Turned Pretty: Lola Tung and Author Jenny Han Discuss Enchanting Set of Amazon Prime Video’s Web Series.

Watch The Trailer Of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Below:

