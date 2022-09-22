Mark your calendars as the first trailer for Super Mario Bros is going to be unveiled at New York Comic Con on October 6. Premiering at 4pm ET, the film stars Chris Pratt in the iconic role of Mario and will be based on the hit Nintendo video game series of the same name. The film also stars Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Keegan-Michael Key and Jack Black. The film releases on April 7, 2023. Super Mario Bros: Chris Pratt To Voice Main Lead in the Upcoming Animated Film, Says His Mario Voice Is ‘Unlike Anything You’ve Heard’.

