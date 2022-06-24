Washington [US], June 24 (ANI): Hollywood star Chris Pratt is extremely happy about getting a chance to voice the iconic mustachioed plumber Mario in the upcoming animated film, Super Mario Bros.

In a recent conversation with Variety, Chris opened up about his experience working on the project.

"I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I'm really proud of and can't wait for people to see and hear. It's an animated voiceover narrative. It's not a live-action movie. I'm not gonna be wearing a plumber suit running all over. I'm providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you've heard in the Mario world before," he said.

Universal and Illumination Entertainment's adaptation of Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. video game series, which was scheduled to release on December 21, will hit the theatres on April 7, 2023, in North America. A Japanese release will follow on April 28.

The voice ensemble also includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Meanwhile, Chris is currently enjoying the birth of his daughter Elosie with his wife Katherine Schwarzeneggar. Chris and Katherine are already parents to daughter Lyla Schwarzenegger Pratt - who the couple welcomed into the world in August 2020. Chris also has a 9-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife Anna Faris. (ANI)

