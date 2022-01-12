Netflix has released a new trailer for their upcoming true-crime documentary The Tinder Swindler. The film, directed by Felicity Morris, revolves around conman Shimon Hayut. The conman used to seduce women on Tinder, make them fall in love with him and his lavish lifestyle, and then cheat them out of millions of money. The victims of the fraud have come out to speak about the same in this true-crime documentary.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

They matched and fell in love. That's when their dream man became their worst nightmare — so these three women teamed up to take down the man who conned them. The Tinder Swindler — an incredible true crime documentary — premieres February 2 pic.twitter.com/j38mI3OATD — Netflix (@netflix) January 11, 2022

