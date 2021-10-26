Sandra Bullock is all set to play the lead role of Ruth Slater in the upcoming Netflix film The Unforgivable. She will be seen as an ex-con hoping for redemption after coming out of prison. The trailer featured some glimpse of her power-packed performance. The movie is written by Peter Craig, Hillary Seitz, and Courtenay Miles, and it’s based on the 2009 British miniseries Unforgiven. Makers have decided to release the film in select theatres on November 24 and will stream on Netflix from December 10. The film also stars Viola Davis, John Bernthal and Vincent D'Onofrio in major roles.

Check Out the Trailer Below

No one walks free from their past. From director Nora Fingscheidt and producer Graham King... THE UNFORGIVABLE, starring Sandra Bullock, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Rob Morgan, and Viola Davis, is in select theaters November 24 and on Netflix December 10. pic.twitter.com/Uth7Vd9RkX — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 26, 2021

