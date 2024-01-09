Scheduled for a November 2023 premiere, Echo is now fully accessible from January 9, 2024. This series, designed to showcase stories somewhat detached from the main saga, has garnered widespread attention. Social media is buzzing with viewers expressing diverse opinions on Marvel's latest mini-series. Praise flows in for the actors' performances, admiration for thrilling action sequences, and a unanimous sentiment that it's an utterly fantastic film. Explore what netizens have to say below! Echo Streaming Date and Time: Here's When and Where To Watch Alaqua Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio's Series!

Echo Review By Netizens

Spine-Chilling

Just hearing Kingpin yell like this sends chills down my spine#Daredevil #Echo pic.twitter.com/qX33xOlxSS — Lachesis (@LachesisHD) January 8, 2024

Alaqua Cox Kills It As Echo

#Echo brings back that Marvel grit that has been missing since the Netflix series have ended. It is a refreshing reminder that there are many other, darker and rougher, facets of the MCU yet to be explored. Alaqua Cox kills it as Echo/Maya Lopez in many senses of the word. pic.twitter.com/VzpnmcpzYW — K.E.V.I.N. Fenix (@FenixDy) January 9, 2024

Great Action Sequences

#Echo starts really good, it’s like Ozark meets Sons of Anarchy in the MCU. Smaller scope, similar tone. Maya rocks, Kingpin is vicious, action scenes are great, TV-MA rating is used well, and protect Biscuits. Watched the first three episodes, hope it ends just as well! pic.twitter.com/4CwXEcDfSD — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 9, 2024

Absolutely Fantastic

I watched 3 episodes of #Echo this week— here are my thoughts! It’s absolutely fantastic! The series has carved out a unique identity for itself in the MCU, at the crossroads of indigenous culture and street-level conflict - leaning more heavily into the former. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/Jwcv712FHh — RJ (@Geekstache) January 9, 2024

Interesting New Side Of MCU

#Echo is very much the ECHO show and not the Kingpin/Daredevil show as some would have you believe. If you’re feeling like you need to be invested in other shows to enjoy this, you don’t. It introduces an interesting new side to the MCU that actually feels lived in pic.twitter.com/J6Se063MV2 — Rayyan 🇵🇸 (@RayyanTCG) January 9, 2024

Watch Echo Trailer

