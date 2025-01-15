Daredevil: Born Again trailer has finally landed, offering fans a thrilling glimpse of what's in store for the Devil of Hell's Kitchen. Set to premiere on Disney+ this March, the MCU series sees Charlie Cox return as Matt Murdock, alongside Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin. The trailer opens with Matt and the Kingpin sharing a conversation over coffee at a diner. Kingpin, now the mayor of New York City, questions Matt’s decision to retire from crime-fighting. A massive crime wave grips the city, and it seems the Kingpin’s political power is at the heart of the chaos. Meanwhile, glimpses of Jon Bernthal’s Punisher add to the excitement, though he appears worn down and not yet donning his iconic skull-logo shirt. With its dark tone and captivating setup, Daredevil: Born Again promises an action-packed return to Hell’s Kitchen. Mark your calendars—March 4 can’t come soon enough! ‘Daredevil - Born Again’: Marvel Unveils New Series Details and Premiere Date at NY Comic Con (Watch Video).

Daredevil: Born Again trailer

