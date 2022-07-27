Get ready to travel down the the boulevard of existential crisis again as Darren Aronofsky is all set to premiere his film The Whale at the 79th Venice Film Festival. In honour of the announcement, A24 has released the first still of Brendan Fraser from the film. The Whale follows Fraser playing a 600-pound man trying to reconnect with his teenage daughter who is played by Sadie Sink. Darren Aronofsky Birthday Special: From Requiem for a Dream to Mother!, 5 of the Director’s Most Emotionally Taxing Films!

