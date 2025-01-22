Get ready to head back to Hawkins in 2025. The much-awaited fifth and final season of Netfix's Stranger Things is on its way. With the filming of Millie Bobby Brown starrer being officially wrapped, fans are eagerly awaiting a conclusion to the Hawkins gang's story. In the latest update, Netflix's website code through API, Stranger Things Season 5, will premiere on November 27, 2025. A user on X (formerly Twitter) explored the code on the Stranger Things page of Netflix's website and identified November 27 as the potential release date. They also shared a screenshot of their findings in the post. Meanwhile, Netflix has announced a 2025 release but has not confirmed a specific date. The cast of Stranger Things 5 includes Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink and Natalia Dyer, among others. ‘Stranger Things’ 5: Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink’s Iconic Netflix Series Episode Titles Finally Revealed (Watch Video).

‘Stranger Things’ 5 To Release on November 27, 2025?

🚨| Did we just uncover the possible release date for Stranger Things 5? By examining Netflix’s website code, we discovered that the internal release date for #StrangerThings5 is listed as: 🗓️ Thursday, November 27, 2025 What are your thoughts on this potential date?… pic.twitter.com/Uy4jyANoxr — Stranger Things News (@UpsideDownScoop) January 22, 2025

