Thor: Love and Thunder will finally make its digital premiere on September 8 on Disney+. In this movie Thor embarks on a quest for inner peace, but gets interrupted by a galactic killer by the name of Gorr the God Butcher. With the help of Valkyrie, Korg and Jane Foster, he sets out to uncover the mystery, that is Gorr. Taika Waititi Ties the Knot With Rita Ora in an Intimate Ceremony.

View Tweet Here:

#ThorLoveAndThunder to make its digital premiere on Disney+ this September 8th. pic.twitter.com/rKPoe3aHEY — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) August 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)