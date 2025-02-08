Director Michael Bay, best known for directing the Transformers franchise, claims he was arrested for trespassing at the Vatican, the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church. In a video shared on Instagram, Bay can be seen on Vatican grounds, stating, “They are taking me to the prison, it’s a local prison here. So let me tell you, do not break into the Vatican. I got handcuffs on right now. I turned myself in.” While details of the incident remain unclear, Bay admitted in the clip that he attempted to access a restricted area, which led to his detention by Vatican authorities. Pope Francis' Memoir: Laments, and Hopes, for the World.

Michael Bay Arrested for Breaking Into the Vatican

