BGMI 3.9 update has started rolling out with new features for its players in India. The Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) latest version introduces new weapons, gameplay modes, and other elements to make the game more engaging. Krafton brings the BGMI 3.9 update with the collaboration of the Transformers franchise. BGMI players can now find characters like Optimus Prime and Megatron in action. These characters appear on maps like Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok in ranked and unranked modes. As per a report of Hindustan Times, the BGMI 3.9 update rollout will happen in two stages and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025: iQOO India Announces BGMI Tournament With Massive Prize Pool, Competition Qualifiers Start From July 21; Check Details.

BGMI 3.9 Update

So BGMI 3.9 update is out now! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/e2UxHyEFkT — TechiBoy (@techiboy96) July 16, 2025

