Alongside Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, we are also getting an animated Transformers movie titled Transformers: One that will be telling the key origins of characters like Optimus Prime and Megatron. Announced at CinemaCon 2023, the cast of the film includes Chris Hemsworth as Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita, Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee, John Hamm as Sentinel Prime and Laurence Fishburne as Apha Trion. Transformers Rise of the Beasts Trailer: Autobots and Maximals Must Come Together and Stop Unicron in Anthony Ramos' Sci-Fi Action Film (Watch Video).

