True Story trailer is out! The Netflix's limited-series is about a world-famous comedian, who miserably searches for a way out after a night in Philadelphia with his brother threatens to destroy more than his success. The series stars Kevin Hart, Wesley Spines in lead roles.

Watch The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)