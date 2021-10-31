All are trying to dress in their best for Halloween 2021 bash. From opting costumes from films to picking witchy anime characters, celebs are opting for best looks. Rapper Tyga has dressed up as the main character from the 2018 film The Nun and he has attended a Halloween party in Los Angeles. The party was held at The Reserve nightclub in LA.

Rapper Tyga’s Halloween 2021 Costume

