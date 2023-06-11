Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone had worked together in the 2017 action thriller XXX: Return of Xander Cage. The Hollywood actor took to Instagram and shared a still of the duo from the film and showered praises for DP. He wrote, “@deepikapadukone was one of my favorite people to work with. She brought me to India and I loved it…” Deepika Padukone in xXx 3 Hollywood Flick: Why DP’s Role of Serena Unger in xXx: Return of Xander Cage Is Such a Memorable One?

