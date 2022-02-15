The trailer of Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, Jason Segel's Netflix film titled Windfall is out. The film is the story of a "man who breaks into a tech billionaire's empty vacation home, and things go sideways when the arrogant mogul and his wife arrive for a last-minute getaway."

Take A Look At The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)