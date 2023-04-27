Disney releases the first official teaser trailer for the upcoming animated movie Wish and it looks promising. The trailer introduces 17-year-old Asha, the powerful King Magnifico (Chris Pine), Asha's pet goat Valentino, and Star, a celestial ball of boundless energy that Asha's wish calls down from the sky. Wish to hit theatres by November 2023. National Treasure-Edge of History: Season 2 of Lisette Olivera and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Disney+ Series Gets Cancelled – Reports.

Wish Trailer

