At the Critics Choice Awards 2024, Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose candidly reacted to a joke that she didn't find funny. The actress who is celebrated for her role in West Side Story, took to her Instagram stories reacting to the incident and wrote, “No I didn’t find it funny. Lol.” The incident happened when Anthony Ramos and Bella Ramsey were on stage to present the award in the Best Song Category. Ramsey started calling out the nominees in the category and later added, "And then there are the actors who also think that they are singers", and named Jack Black, Ariana DeBose and Ryan Gosling. The actress was clearly unhappy with the joke but managed to smile at it. Critics Choice Awards 2024: Emma Stone Secures Best Actress for Poor Things.

Check Out DeBose’s Instagram Story Here:

Ariana DeBose on her Instagram stories (Photo Credits: Instagram)

