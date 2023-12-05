As per reports, Zac Efron will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 11, 2023. His star will be the 2767th star on the Walk, and it will be located at 6426 Hollywood Boulevard. He is being given the honour for his successful career in both film and television. He started as a Disney Channel star in the early 2000s, but he has since transitioned into a leading man who has taken on a variety of roles. Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynold's Wade Wilson and Dogpool First Pic Unveiled, Film To Hit Theatres On July 2024 (View Post).

Zac Efron to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame:

Zac Efron will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Variety reports. pic.twitter.com/x9zCzzeis7 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) December 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)