Rajasthani singer Mame Khan created history by becoming the first folk artist to open red carpet for India at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. A video of him has now surfaced online in which he can be seen crooning during the inauguration of India Pavilion. As he sings a folk number, Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia gracefully dance together. Cannes 2022: AR Rahman Shares Pictures From The 75th Film Festival Featuring Kamal Haasan, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Others.

Watch The Video Below:

#WATCH | Folk singer Mame Khan sings during the inauguration of India Pavilion at the 75th #CannesFilmFestival. Actors Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela, Tamannaah Bhatia and Pooja Hegde dance as he sings. pic.twitter.com/gYSzIrkftn — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)