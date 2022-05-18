Cannes [France], May 18 (ANI): As the annual 75th Cannes Film Festival commenced on Tuesday, composer and singer AR Rahman shared a happy picture featuring him and South star Kamal Haasan.

Rahman took to his Instagram handle and posted the picture in which he and Kamal could be seen standing beside each other. While the musical maestro wore a black bandhgala suit with sunglasses, Kamal too wore a similar suit but with white highlights on it.

Rahman also walked the red carpet on Tuesday, representing the Indian delegation led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.

Excited to be at Cannes Film Festival, Rahman had told ANI," It's is a great honour to be here. I also have my first directorial film which is premiering at Cannes XR. We all are excited."

At the 2022 Cannes Film Festival Rahman's directorial debut 'Le Musk' will have a world premiere in Cannes XR, Marche Du Films. It is a 36-minute VR film that stars Nora Arnezeder and Guy Burnet in pivotal roles. (ANI)

