It is a moment of immense pride for the country as the fusion band Shakti clinched the Best Global Music Album Winner for their latest release, "This Moment", at the Grammy Awards. The milestone-achieving album features eight songs and also marks the group's first new album in over 45 years. The fusion band Shakti features vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, guitarist John McLaughlin, percussionist V Selvaganesh and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan. Grammys 2024: Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain’s Fusion Band Shakti Win Best Global Music Album Award for ‘This Moment’.

Check Out the Grammy-Winning Indian Album 'This Moment' Here:

