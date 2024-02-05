Shakti, a fusion music group comprising tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and singer Shankar Mahadevan, has won the 2024 Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album for "This Moment". The album features founding member guitarist John McLaughlin alongside Hussain, Mahadevan, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan and percussionist Selvaganesh Vinayakram. Shakti's "This Moment", the group's first studio album in more than 45 years, was released to critical acclaim in June 2023. The Recording Academy, which conducts the Grammy Awards, made the announcement on its X page. "Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - "This Moment" Shakti. #GRAMMYs," the post read. Mahadevan, who took the stage alongside Rajagopalan and Selvaganesh, gave a shout-out to McLaughlin and Hussain. While McLaughlin gave the ceremony a miss, Hussain was backstage as he had won another Grammy. "We miss you, John ji. Zakir Hussain just had another Grammy today. Thank you, boys, God, family, friends and India. We are proud of you, India," said Mahadevan in the speech, dedicating the win to his wife, Sangeeta. Rajagopalan thanked the Recording Academy for the recognition. Grammy Awards 2024: Joni Mitchell To Perform at Grammys for the First Time - Read Deets Inside.

Hussain won two more Grammys at the event: one for best global music performance for 'Pashto' and the other for best contemporary instrumental album for 'As We Speak' alongside American banjo player Bela Fleck and American bassist Edgar Meyer, featuring Indian flute player Rakesh Chaurasia, nephew of legendary flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia. Two-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej, who attended the awards ceremony, called 2024 the year of India at the Grammys. "Wowwww.. this is truly India's year at the Grammys!!! Wowww.. Rakesh Chaurasia, Shankar Mahadevan, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram and Ustad Zakhir Hussain.. India is truly shining!! Thrilled!!!! 5 Indians win in a single year :-) #GRAMMYs #GRAMMYs2024," he wrote. In a separate post, Kej hailed triple wins for Hussain and double feat for Chaurasia. ".. and Ustad Zakhir Hussain, the living legend, creates history by winning 3 Grammys in one night!!! Rakesh Chaurasia wins 2!! This is a great year for India at the Grammys.. and I am blessed to witness it. @RecordingAcad #indiawinsatgrammys," he added. Grammys 2024: Trevor Noah Returns for Fourth Time As Host.

Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain won the Best Global Music Album Award

McLaughlin, a British guitarist, formed Shakti in 1973 with Hussain, Indian violin player L Shankar, and percussionist T H 'Vikku' Vinayakram (father of Selvaganesh Vinayakram). Along with mridangam player Ramnad V Raghavan, the band released their first album "Shakti with John Mclaughlin" in 1975. Billed as an "unprecedented transcontinental collaboration", Shakti unites Eastern and Western musicians and, in the process, forged the template for what is now called world music, according to the group's official website. "Their dynamic musical hybrid immediately enthralled audiences around the globe – and inspired generations of musicians, artists, and thinkers from all walks of life to embark on their own cross-cultural odyssey." The 2024 Grammy Awards were held late Sunday night at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.