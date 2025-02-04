The 67th Annual Grammy Awards took place on February 3, 2025, celebrating the best songs, artists, compositions, and recordings of the year. One of the most iconic moments of the night came when Beyoncé won the award for Best Country Album for ‘Cowboy Carter,’ making her the first Black female artist to receive this honour. However, it was not just her win or her stylish ensemble that had the internet buzzing. A viral video of the moment when Taylor Swift, the award presenter, announced Beyoncé’s name has sparked a wave of memes. In the clip, Beyoncé looks shocked as her name is announced, and her reaction has captured everyone’s attention. View the posts below. 67th Grammy Awards: Beyoncé Makes History As First Black Artiste To Win Best Country Album; Taylor Swift Presents ‘Queen Bey’ the Award (Watch Viral Video).

Every Single Day of 2025!

Me every single day of 2025 so far pic.twitter.com/nRI9ZdUP9y — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) February 3, 2025

When Something Good Actually Happens!

Me when something good actually happens in 2025 pic.twitter.com/SLnK9pElyv — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 3, 2025

Me Trying To Act Shocked

Is That Taylor Swift?

me when taylor picked up her phone at NOLA n2 and called sabrina https://t.co/BJnMyRG1ss pic.twitter.com/2LH4mSLiPC — lin 🏹🪩 (@lindsaysversion) February 3, 2025

LOL!

me when my review gets more than 1 like pic.twitter.com/JDiWLac3cy — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) February 3, 2025

Oops!

When you hear your name on a Zoom call and weren’t paying attention. pic.twitter.com/0u3Yktkrd2 — Ave (@SebastianAvenue) February 3, 2025

No!!

My cat when I get the laser pointer pic.twitter.com/UUisArXkKt — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) February 3, 2025

