Beyoncé took home three major awards at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Country Album for ‘Cowboy Carter’, along with Best Country Duo/Group Performance for ‘II Most Wanted’ with Miley Cyrus. In a special moment, she received the Album of the Year award from Los Angeles firefighters. During the award acceptance speech, Beyoncé thanked them for their bravery during the devastating LA wildfires, saying, “I’d like to thank and acknowledge and praise all the firefighters for keeping us safe.” For the unversed, through her BeyGOOD foundation, Beyoncé donated $2.5 million to the LA Fire Relief Fund to support those affected. Jay-Z Shows Up at 2025 Grammy Awards Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit; Video of Him Celebrating Beyoncé’s Historic Win Goes Viral – WATCH.

Beyoncé at GRAMMYs 2025

Beyoncé wins Album of the Year for #CowboyCarter at the 2025 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/jj8o2BkbTm — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 3, 2025

Beyoncé’s Album of the Year Award Acceptance Speech

