Ishqbaaaz fame actress Shrenu Parikh and her longtime boyfriend Akshay Mhatre are all set to exchange wedding vows this month. The couple has kick-started their dreamy wedding festivities with the Mehendi ceremony. Shrenu took to her Instagram handle to share photos from her Mehendi, where she is seen flaunting her beautiful Heena designs. The TV actress looked gorgeous in green-coloured indo-western lehenga paired with floral jewellery around her neck and earrings. She complimented her look by opting for soft curls and subtle makeup. Shrenu and Akshay, who met on the sets of the show Ghar Ek Mandir, will tie the knot on December 21 in the presence of their family members and close friends. Bigg Boss 17: Shrenu Parikh’s Beau Akshay Mhatre Rubbishes the Rumours of Participating in Salman Khan’s Show.

Shrenu Parikh Shares Pics From Her Mehendi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shrenu Parikh (@shrenuparikhofficial)

Akshay Drops Glimpses Of His Pre-Wedding Rituals:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Mhatre (@akshaymhatre11)

