In a stunning display of elegance, Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre shared enchanting glimpses from their star-studded wedding reception. Shrenu graced the occasion in a resplendent red and black lehenga, while Akshay exuded sophistication in a dapper black suit. The couple radiated joy as they posed for pictures, capturing moments of their jubilant celebration. Amongst the dancing and revelry, their dreamy photos provided a peek into the glamorous affair, showcasing the love and happiness that marked their special day. Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre Are MARRIED; Couple Look Like a Match Made in Heaven in First Pics From Their Wedding (See Post).

See Shrenu Parikh's Reception Photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shrenu Parikh (@shrenuparikhofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)