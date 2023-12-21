They're married!!! Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre have embarked on blissful matrimony. The pair exchanged vows on December 21 amidst a picturesque celebration. The actress graciously shared a couple of wedding pictures on Instagram, showcasing their stunning ethnic wear. Draped in these elegant ensembles, the couple exuded sheer grace on their special day, radiating a captivating charm. Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre Wedding: Pics and Videos From the Couple’s Fun-Filled Haldi Ceremony Go Viral on Social Media.

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre Tie Knot:

