Justin Bieber is all set to perform in India once again with his Justice World Tour in New Delhi. His concert will be held live on October 18 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium) in New Delhi. Ahead of the big show, here's how you can book tickets for the concert online. Tickets for the show are set to go on live sale from June 4 on BookMyShow and the pre-sale window will open on June 2. Justin Bieber All Set for His Justice World Tour in New Delhi on October 18.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

